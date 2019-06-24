Email
Monday, June 24, 2019

Rio Grande Valley Tamale House to Open San Antonio Location Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:14 PM

Delia’s, a Rio Grande Valley chain famous for its tamales, will open its first San Antonio location in spring 2020.

The popular restaurant serves more than a dozen tamale varieties and has become a landmark for fast-causal dining in the Valley. The new San Antonio location will open at 13527 Hausman Pass, offering classic and specialty tamales, menudo and a variety of beverages.

Owner Delia Lubin opened the chain's first location in McAllen in 1998, and has since grown the Delia's brand to include six locations in Edinburg, Pharr, Mission and San Juan. The Alamo City location will be the first Delia's to open outside of the Valley.

