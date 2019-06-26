Email
Wednesday, June 26, 2019

New Texas-Themed Breakfast Spot Opens on San Antonio's South Side

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 12:08 PM

click image TWITTER / ANAYELIJOLIIE
  • Twitter / anayelijoliie
Mornings on the South Side may have gotten a little bit tastier.

Texas Toast, a new breakfast spot located at 3307 South Zarzamora St., opened Monday to much fanfare. After a tweet showed off the restaurant's dishes, local foodies quickly found their way to the eatery.
The new restaurant was launched by Raymond Zalapa and Danny Romo, who wanted to bring a non-taco breakfast option to the South Side. While the area is packed with taquerias, molinos and the like, the pair wanted neighborhood folks to have a local option for pancakes, waffles and other American breakfast staples, according to a MySA.com report.
While Texas Toast is still holding temporary hours as gets into the swing, you can stop by for dishes like a barbecue Texas toast sandwich topped with egg, cheese and avocado as well as chicken and waffles.

