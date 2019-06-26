New Texas-Themed Breakfast Spot Opens on San Antonio's South Side

The new restaurant was launched by Raymond Zalapa and Danny Romo, who wanted to bring a non-taco breakfast option to the South Side. While the area is packed with taquerias, molinos and the like, the pair wanted neighborhood folks to have a local option for pancakes, waffles and other American breakfast staples, according to a MySA.com report.
today was the first day my dad opened up his very first restaurant! come visit and try out the food it’ll mean a lot to the family 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/LBnUR6FlKR— yeli シ (@anayelijoliie) June 24, 2019
While Texas Toast is still holding temporary hours as gets into the swing, you can stop by for dishes like a barbecue Texas toast sandwich topped with egg, cheese and avocado as well as chicken and waffles.
3 cheese omelette and a few of our burgers pic.twitter.com/YTgtDw3HEt— yeli シ (@anayelijoliie) June 25, 2019
