New Texas-Themed Breakfast Spot Opens on San Antonio's South Side

today was the first day my dad opened up his very first restaurant! come visit and try out the food it’ll mean a lot to the family 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/LBnUR6FlKR — yeli シ (@anayelijoliie) June 24, 2019

3 cheese omelette and a few of our burgers pic.twitter.com/YTgtDw3HEt — yeli シ (@anayelijoliie) June 25, 2019

Mornings on the South Side may have gotten a little bit tastier.Texas Toast, a new breakfast spot located at 3307 South Zarzamora St., opened Monday to much fanfare. After a tweet showed off the restaurant's dishes, local foodies quickly found their way to the eatery.The new restaurant was launched by Raymond Zalapa and Danny Romo, who wanted to bring a non-taco breakfast option to the South Side. While the area is packed with taquerias, molinos and the like, the pair wanted neighborhood folks to have a local option for pancakes, waffles and other American breakfast staples, according to a MySA.com report While Texas Toast is still holding temporary hours as gets into the swing, you can stop by for dishes like a barbecue Texas toast sandwich topped with egg, cheese and avocado as well as chicken and waffles.