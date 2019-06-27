Eastside Kitchenette Expands Happy Hour Menu, Launches Monthly Pig Roast

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Eastside Kitchenette

Eastside Kitchenette has upgraded its happy hour offerings with an expanded food menu and classic drink specials, available Monday through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m.The neighborhood eatery will also host a monthly pig roast series that will take place on the first Friday of each month. Owners chef Jeff White and Jenn White will kick off the pig roast series on Friday, July 5, inviting happy hour-goers to enjoy $2 pork street tacos with a selection of sweet and spicy toppings, drink specials and music from a local DJ.Eastside Kitchenette's newly expanded happy hour menu features items like the $4 bacon and pimento hushpuppies, $6 fried oysters and $8 Kozy Burger. The restaurant's happy hour drink specials feature a variety of domestic beer & shot combos, wine by-the-glass and house cocktail options for $5 each.