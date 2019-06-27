Pluckers Offering Free Food Ahead of New San Antonio Location Opening

click to enlarge Melissa Skorpil

San Antonians who can't wait to get their hands on Pluckers' wings will have the chance soon. And free of charge.As is custom for Pluckers, the growing wing-bar chain will offer free food to guests willing to wait in the long lines ahead its July 8 opening.Here's the rundown: Pluckers welcomes foodies to the restaurant Monday, July 1, through Friday, July 5, so it can train staff and get them used to the eatery's fast-paced energy. Since customers are technically helping out the employees, Pluckers rewards their patience with gratis grub.Now, here's the fine print: the offer is only good for up to four diners, including children, per table. So, don't plan mijo's birthday party expecting the restaurant to pick up the massive tab. Also, while most of the menu is available via the free offer, servers will notify diners of exceptions.Also worthy of note: alcohol will only be available for purchase. However, Pluckers will come through with a free appetizer or dessert for the table. Incomplete parties won't be seated. Keep in mind that only a certain number of guests will be let in to dine during the lunch and dinner shifts — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., respectively — so be make plans to be there early.