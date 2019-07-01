Cereal Killer Sweets' Kickstarter to Fund Downtown San Antonio Location

click to enlarge

Courtesy of Cereal Killer Sweets
Cereal Killer Sweets – a local shop specializing in nostalgic cereal treats – has launched a Kickstarter campaign
for a new downtown San Antonio location, slated to open in August.
Owner Megan Morales opened Cereal Killers
' Huebner Road location earlier this year, but recently announced plans to leave the space in July for the downtown location.
The new shop will offer 5,000 cereal combinations, in addition to craft coffee and tea options. Customers can expect to see special programming at the shop, including Saturday morning cartoons, open mic nights and yoga classes.
"It's going to be an awesome alternative to a traditional bar or coffee shop! We want it to be a space where the whole community, including the LGBTQ community, can relax and just be a kid again," Morales stated in a press release.
The Kickstarter will help Morales build the new downtown location, with donor rewards like Cereal Killers swag, fun treats and expansive parties. The fundraiser will run through July 17.
