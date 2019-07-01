Monday, July 1, 2019
Maverick Texas Brasserie Named Among 'America's Best Wine Restaurants'
Lea Thompson
Maverick Texas Brasserie
, a culinary destination in Southtown, was recently recognized by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
as one of the 100 best wine restaurants in America
for 2019.
Though the list features seven Texas eateries in Dallas, Fredericksburg and Houston, Maverick was the sole restaurant from San Antonio.
Wine director Joshua Thomas has established the restaurant's wine program with a diverse wine selection, a knowledgeable staff and a second Sommelier.
“I am extremely excited about San Antonio’s hunger and excitement for good juice! It is refreshing and makes me proud to be a part of the development of the wine and restaurant scene in San Antonio," Thomas told Wine Enthusiast.
