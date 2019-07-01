Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 1, 2019

Maverick Texas Brasserie Named Among 'America's Best Wine Restaurants'

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / MAVERICK.SANANTONIO
  • Instagram / maverick.sanantonio
Maverick Texas Brasserie, a culinary destination in Southtown, was recently recognized by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as one of the 100 best wine restaurants in America for 2019.

Though the list features seven Texas eateries in Dallas, Fredericksburg and Houston, Maverick was the sole restaurant from San Antonio.

Wine director Joshua Thomas has established the restaurant's wine program with a diverse wine selection, a knowledgeable staff and a second Sommelier.

“I am extremely excited about San Antonio’s hunger and excitement for good juice! It is refreshing and makes me proud to be a part of the development of the wine and restaurant scene in San Antonio," Thomas told Wine Enthusiast.
Location Details Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S St. Mary's
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 973-6050
Wine Bar
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Growler Spot Closing, Downtown Restaurant Getting Update and Weekend Food Events Read More

  2. Cereal Killer Sweets' Kickstarter to Fund Downtown San Antonio Location Read More

  3. Where to Score 4th of July Food, Drink Specials in San Antonio Read More

  4. Julián Castro Makes Breakfast Tacos, Shares Stories on 'Candidate Kitchen' Web Series Read More

  5. Pluckers Offering Free Food Ahead of New San Antonio Location Opening Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation