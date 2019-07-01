Where to Score 4th of July Food, Drink Specials in San Antonio

Instagram / s.a.vortooth

4pm-8pm, Rosella at the Garden, 555 Funston Pl, facebook.com. Celebrate Independence Day the traditional way by heading over to Rosella at the Garden for Hot Dog Happy Hour. You'll find $3 frozen margaritas and grilled hot dogs with all of the trimmings, and happy hour prices will apply until 7 p.m. After filling up on hot dogs and margaritas, catch the fireworks at the nearby San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Fuel up for the day’s celebrations and take advantage of Fourth of July specials by visiting these San Antonio restaurants:Escape the heat and enjoy pan dulce at this local favorite. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served and guests can try new menu items including the La Panadería Patty Melt, a unique take on a Texas classic.Take a break from the Great American Picnic in Pearl Park and head over to Southerleigh’s outdoor oyster bar for more refreshments. Guests will get $1 off the house punch, frosé, frozen bellinis and canned wines.Help raise funds and awareness for the PTSD Foundation of America USA Camp Hope by drinking the flag. When you purchase one of the beers for the flag — Amber Pecos, Miller Lite and Native Texan — you will get to select a donation (minimum of $5). U.S. military patrons will receive a complimentary Rustic burger and everyone can enjoy live music.For an alternative beverage this Fourth of July, stop by Zero Degrees, San Antonio’s boba tea newcomer. Coffees and teas are BOGO free all day and can be customized with honey boba, crystal boba, sea salt cream and coconut lychee.This near-downtown hotspot will host a classic picnic in honor of the holiday. Score specials from the Bottling Department or snag bites from a special popup by Bud's Southern Rotisserie, which will sell barbecue chicken with corn and watermelon as well as bacon-wrapped jalapeño sausage-on-a-stick. Live music will be provided by the Peterson Brothers.The oyster house is celebrating its fourth anniversary while America marks its 243rd birthday. The four-day festivities kick off on Independence Day with a New England-style lobster boil. The kids will be able to play in the yard — and bring your pup too — while you feast on platters of lobster, corn-on-the-cob, sausage and spiced potatoes. Yum! There will also be other food and drink specials.