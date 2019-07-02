Email
Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Cocktail: The Event Taking Over San Antonio Botanical Garden with Tiki Theme

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 3:49 PM

HANZO, PHOTO BY JACQUELINE FIERRO
  • Hanzo, Photo by Jacqueline Fierro
The San Antonio Botanical Garden will transform into a tropical Tiki party at the seventh annual Cocktail: The Event on Friday, July 19 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Fifteen of San Antonio’s top bars will serve samples of Tiki-inspired cocktails using spirits from Deep Eddy Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, New Belgium Mural and more. Attendees can also enjoy bites from local restaurants while celebrating the city’s cocktail culture. Live music and special performances including multiple DJ stages will be featured at the event.

Tiki-themed costumes are encouraged; costumed guests can compete in a contest hosted by San Antonio fashion and lifestyle bloggers Aquila Mendez-Valdez and Tori Johnson.

Cocktail: The Event is open to guests 21 and over.



GA tickets cost $55 per person and include admission to the garden, food and drink samples, music and local vendors/artisans. A portion of proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Location Details San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 536-1400
