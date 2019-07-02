Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

San Antonio's Culinaria Wine + Food Festival Heads to La Cantera This Fall for 20th Anniversary

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CULINARIA
  • Courtesy Culinaria
The 20th annual Culinaria Wine + Food Festival,  a multi-day celebration of great Southwest culinary experiences, will arrive at La Cantera Resort & Spa from September 26 to 29.

Culinaria – a local nonprofit dedicated to making San Antonio a food and wine destination since 1999 – will "cheers to 20 years" with events highlighting all things delicious, from bubbly beverages and burgers to a food-filled masquerade, a golf tournament and more.

“There is something to be said about the fine art of Southern hospitality and really curating events that slow people down,” said Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, in a recent press release.“We’ve worked hard to remind festival-goers that there’s a lot of grace in pairing great food with great wine, great cocktails and great spirits.”
click to enlarge COURTESY CULINARIA
  • Courtesy Culinaria
Festival highlights include a special Best of Mexico event with Arte Agave on Friday, Sept. 27. The Best of Mexico party will feature art, tequila, mezcal and live music from Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.

Culinaria is expected to announce a full chef lineup and additional events on its website in the coming weeks.



The Current has reached out to Culinaria for additional comment.
Location Details La Cantera Resort & Spa
16641 La Cantera Pkwy.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 558-6500
General Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Blue Bell Shares Statement After Viral Video Shows Woman Lick Ice Cream, Put Container Back in Freezer Read More

  2. Where to Score 4th of July Food, Drink Specials in San Antonio Read More

  3. Tenko-Gōri's Icy Treats Shine at Weekly Pop-Up at the Pearl Read More

  4. Cereal Killer Sweets' Kickstarter to Fund Downtown San Antonio Location Read More

  5. Cocktail: The Event Taking Over San Antonio Botanical Garden with Tiki Theme Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation