San Antonio's Culinaria Wine + Food Festival Heads to La Cantera This Fall for 20th Anniversary

click to enlarge
The 20th annual Culinaria Wine + Food Festival
, a multi-day celebration of great Southwest culinary experiences, will arrive at La Cantera Resort & Spa from September 26 to 29.
Culinaria
– a local nonprofit dedicated to making San Antonio a food and wine destination since 1999 – will "cheers to 20 years" with events highlighting all things delicious, from bubbly beverages and burgers to a food-filled masquerade, a golf tournament and more.
“There is something to be said about the fine art of Southern hospitality and really curating events that slow people down,” said Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, in a recent press release.“We’ve worked hard to remind festival-goers that there’s a lot of grace in pairing great food with great wine, great cocktails and great spirits.”
click to enlarge
Festival highlights include a special Best of Mexico
event with Arte Agave on Friday, Sept. 27. The Best of Mexico party will feature art, tequila, mezcal and live music from Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.
Culinaria is expected to announce a full chef lineup and additional events on its website in the coming weeks.
The Current has reached out to Culinaria for additional comment.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.