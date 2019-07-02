Tenko-Gōri's Icy Treats Shine at Weekly Pop-Up at the Pearl

click to enlarge
Tenko Ramen is bringing you a sweeter way to stay cool this summer: with kakigōri, or Japanese shaved ice.
Tenko-Gōri – a weekly pop-up series led by chef Quealy Watson and Tenko Ramen co-owner Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin – will serve icy treats every Wednesday during SoundCream Sunset Sessions
at the Pearl, from 5:30-9 p.m.
For those unfamiliar with the dessert, you break into kakigōri’s icy exterior to get to flavorful fillings like strawberries and cream, mangonada or calpico creamsicle.
"Every Asian country has its own take on kakigōri, and after traveling last year, we wanted to bring it to San Antonio,” Dobbertin said. "We made everything from scratch; it’s all fresh fruit, syrups made in-house and fun flavors.”
The pop-up series began last week, and is slated to continue on Wednesdays, on evenings that SoundCream
hosts its free music events. Tenko-Gōri treats cost $7.50 each, and the pop-up will share updates on its Instagram profile.
