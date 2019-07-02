Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Tenko-Gōri's Icy Treats Shine at Weekly Pop-Up at the Pearl

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY MARK MENJIVAR
  • Courtesy Mark Menjivar
Tenko Ramen is bringing you a sweeter way to stay cool this summer: with kakigōri, or Japanese shaved ice.

Tenko-Gōri – a weekly pop-up series led by chef Quealy Watson and Tenko Ramen co-owner Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin – will serve icy treats every Wednesday during SoundCream Sunset Sessions at the Pearl, from 5:30-9 p.m.

For those unfamiliar with the dessert, you break into kakigōri’s icy exterior to get to flavorful fillings like strawberries and cream, mangonada or calpico creamsicle.
click to enlarge COURTESY TENKO-GORI
  • Courtesy Tenko-Gori

"Every Asian country has its own take on kakigōri, and after traveling last year, we wanted to bring it to San Antonio,” Dobbertin said. "We made everything from scratch; it’s all fresh fruit, syrups made in-house and fun flavors.”


The pop-up series began last week, and is slated to continue on Wednesdays, on evenings that SoundCream hosts its free music events.  Tenko-Gōri treats cost $7.50 each, and the pop-up will share updates on its Instagram profile.


Location Details The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Blue Bell Shares Statement After Viral Video Shows Woman Lick Ice Cream, Put Container Back in Freezer Read More

  2. Where to Score 4th of July Food, Drink Specials in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio's Culinaria Wine + Food Festival Heads to La Cantera This Fall for 20th Anniversary Read More

  4. Cereal Killer Sweets' Kickstarter to Fund Downtown San Antonio Location Read More

  5. Maverick Texas Brasserie Named Among 'America's Best Wine Restaurants' Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation