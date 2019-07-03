Email
Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Bless Taco Cabana, They've Put Out a New Frozen Jack Daniels & Dr Pepper Drink for the Summer

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 10:27 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / TACOCABANA
  • Instagram / tacocabana
Taco Cabana kicked off its “Sip Into Summer Sweepstakes” campaign this week by serving up a classic frozen drink with a Texas twist – a Jack Daniels and Dr Pepper combination.

The chain launched the mixed drink along with several new menu items including carnitas street tacos and totchos (which are basically just tater tots in nacho lingerie). Customers also get to participate in a peel-to-win sticker contest from July 1 to July 28 for chances to win multiple prizes, ranging from Taco Cabana gift cards to one of five trips to Mexico.

TC will also have a “Tots & Shots” promotion running from July 12 through July 21 that lets you combine a medium order of Totchos and your choice of two shots—liquor options include Fireball Whiskey, Sauza Gold Tequila and Jack Daniels.

