The Baked Bear Bringing Giant Ice Cream Sandwiches to San Antonio This Month

The Baked Bear
, a California-based craft ice cream shop, will open its first San Antonio location at La Cantera on Friday, July 12.
Customers are encouraged to build the frosty dessert of their dreams with flavorful ice cream varieties, freshly-baked cookies and brownies and colorful toppings – allowing for creative scoops and custom ice cream sandwiches.
The San Antonio shop will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7 p.m., shortly before opening its doors to the public.
“We are thrilled to join San Antonio and continue growing our fanbase in Texas,” local owner Kenny Alford stated in a recent press release. “Summer is the perfect time to open, giving locals and visitors a chance to come in and cool down with our exquisite treats.”
The Baked Bear currently operates 24 locations throughout the country, including shops in El Paso and Austin. This will be the California import's third Texas location, with plans to open a fourth shop in Dallas.
The Baked Bear will be located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite LS3320.
