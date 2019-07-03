Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Where to Watch the U.S. Women's World Cup Finals in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge JULIA KEIM FOR GIANT NOISE
  • Julia Keim for Giant Noise
You don't have to dye your hair Rapinoe-purple to be part of the excitement surrounding the U.S. Women’s National Team in the 2019 FIFA World Cup. For the first time ever, the U.S. women's team has a chance to win back-to-back titles, and there's plenty of local spots to catch the final game on Sunday, July 7.

Santikos Entertainment Cibolo // Arrive early to claim your seat and enjoy the final game on the big screen. The San Antonio Athenians are hosting this free event from 10 a.m. to noon, offering food and drink specials plus meet-and-greet opportunities with the local elite women’s soccer team.
18124 IH 35 N, (210) 496-1300, facebook.com/SantikosCibolo

Twin Peaks // Twin Peaks customers can sit down to a wall-to-wall TV view of the big game starting at 10 a.m. Purchase a sandwich, salad or entree to receive a free order of chips and queso, or order the all-day drink specials, which include $5 house margaritas and micheladas as well as $15 Mexican import beer buckets. Multiple locations, twinpeaksrestaurant.com

The Growler Exchange // Grab a group of friends to split pizza and brews and watch the big game at the Growler Exchange. The restaurant will open at 9:30 a.m., so you can find the best seat in the house before the big game starts at 10 a.m. 4130 Broadway St #2, (210) 320-2738, thegrowlerexchange-sa.com



The Rustic // The Rustic will open its doors at 9:30 a.m., so you can order brunch and cocktails while you watch the game. Following the game, the restaurant will resume its usual programming with a free live music show. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy #204,(210) 245-7500, facebook.com/therusticsa   

Cover 3 // Make a reservation for Cover 3's brunch, wings and build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, and cheer on your favorite players from the indoor booths or watch from the restaurant's shaded outdoor patio. Doors open to customers at 10 a.m. 1806 N 1604 W, (210) 479-9700, facebook.com/cover3dining

Hawx Burger // This neighborhood burger joint will host a restaurant watch party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, serving its usual menu, free chips and salsa during the game, and a special $10 price for champagne bottles. 2895 Thousand Oaks, (210) 320-4299, facebook.com/hawxburgerbar

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Blue Bell Shares Statement After Viral Video Shows Woman Lick Ice Cream, Put Container Back in Freezer Read More

  2. It’s Not Easy Being Green: Homegrown Food Hub Local Sprout is Nurturing Sustainable Culinary Businesses Read More

  3. Sweet Spots: San Antonio Chefs Share Their Favorite Dive Bars Read More

  4. San Antonio's Culinaria Wine + Food Festival Heads to La Cantera This Fall for 20th Anniversary Read More

  5. The Baked Bear Bringing Giant Ice Cream Sandwiches to San Antonio This Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation