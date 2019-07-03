Where to Watch the U.S. Women's World Cup Finals in San Antonio

click to enlarge
-
Julia Keim for Giant Noise
You don't have to dye your hair Rapinoe-purple to be part of the excitement surrounding the U.S. Women’s National Team in the 2019 FIFA World Cup.
For the first time ever, the U.S. women's team has a chance to win back-to-back titles, and there's plenty of local spots to catch the final game on Sunday, July 7.
Santikos Entertainment Cibolo
// Arrive early to claim your seat and enjoy the final game on the big screen. The San Antonio Athenians are hosting this free event from 10 a.m. to noon, offering food and drink specials plus meet-and-greet opportunities with the local elite women’s soccer team.
18124 IH 35 N, (210) 496-1300, facebook.com/SantikosCibolo
Twin Peaks
// Twin Peaks customers can sit down to a wall-to-wall TV view of the big game starting at 10 a.m. Purchase a sandwich, salad or entree to receive a free order of chips and queso, or order the all-day drink specials, which include $5 house margaritas and micheladas as well as $15 Mexican import beer buckets. Multiple locations, twinpeaksrestaurant.com
The Growler Exchange
// Grab a group of friends to split pizza and brews and watch the big game at the Growler Exchange. The restaurant will open at 9:30 a.m., so you can find the best seat in the house before the big game starts at 10 a.m. 4130 Broadway St #2, (210) 320-2738, thegrowlerexchange-sa.com
The Rustic
// The Rustic will open its doors at 9:30 a.m., so you can order brunch and cocktails while you watch the game. Following the game, the restaurant will resume its usual programming with a free live music show. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy #204,(210) 245-7500, facebook.com/therusticsa
Cover 3
// Make a reservation for Cover 3's brunch, wings and build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, and cheer on your favorite players from the indoor booths or watch from the restaurant's shaded outdoor patio. Doors open to customers at 10 a.m. 1806 N 1604 W, (210) 479-9700, facebook.com/cover3dining
Hawx Burger
// This neighborhood burger joint will host a restaurant watch party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, serving its usual menu, free chips and salsa during the game, and a special $10 price for champagne bottles. 2895 Thousand Oaks, (210) 320-4299, facebook.com/hawxburgerbar
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.