Friday, July 5, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: World Cup Finals Watch Parties, Summer Treats and Events to Keep You Cool

Posted By on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY MARK MENJIVAR
  • Courtesy Mark Menjivar
Need a place to watch the World Cup finals? We've got you covered with local spots to eat, drink and cheer for the U.S. Women's National Team, as they fight for the title on Sunday, July 7.

Sometimes you need to escape the heat, sometimes you need to escape people. San Antonio chefs shared the favorite local dive bars, their go-to orders and what makes them special.

Who's growing your food? Local Sprout is empowering local culinary businesses and growing food sustainability in San Antonio.

It's too hot for Tenko Ramen but Tenko-Gōri is now serving the icy Japanese treat kakigōri during its weekly pop-up series at the Pearl.



Save the date: Cocktail The Event is bringing a tiki-themed party to the San Antonio Botanical Garden on July 19.

The Aztec Theatre unveiled renovation designs, and plans for a new rooftop bar.

The Baked Bear will open its doors (with build-your-own ice cream sandwich options) to San Antonio on July 12.

Taco Cabana is introducing us to our new summer friends: Frozen Jack Daniels & Dr Pepper.

Pride Month is over, but Big Freedia is bringing all the LGBTQ flavors with her new Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Yes, it's hot outside, but licking ice cream and putting it back in the freezer? Not cool. Blue Bell released a statement in response to the now-viral video of a suspected San Antonian doing just that.

Cereal Killer Sweets' launched a Kickstarter for its new downtown location, promising sugary rewards and parties for its donors.  

Maverick Texas Brasserie was listed as one of America's Best Wine Restaurants in 2019 by Wine Enthusiast.

San Antonio's Culinaria Wine + Food Festival will arrive at La Cantera this fall for 20th anniversary.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

