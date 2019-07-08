Where to Celebrate National French Fry Day in San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook / LaFriteSA

National French Fry Day – one of the most important food holidays – is Saturday, July 13. Honor burgers’ favorite side by visiting these local restaurants:Four words. Duck fat french fries. Served piping hot and perfectly crisp, they compliment any dish on the menu. Skip the ketchup, the rosemary and parmesan add more than enough flavor.Crinkle fries can be hit or miss, especially if they’re too soft, but Burger Boy does them justice. Crunchy and salty, one bite confirms why they won the title of best french fries in 2018.The Ma Frittes come as a starter but they are so good they’ll make you forget about your main entree. The crispy but fluffy fries come sprinkled with Grayze fry spice. Eat them plain or dip them in the house-made ketchup or aioli.If you couldn’t tell by the name, fries are the specialty at San Antonio’s only Belgian bistro. Order the hot and fresh fries alone or order the Moules frites. Either way, you will receive flavorful dipping sauces to compliment these fancy fries.Not many places do sweet potato fries right but the Cove has figured out the secret to avoiding sogginess. The perfectly cooked fries are gluten-free and come with a side of Sriracha mayo. The Cove’s motto is SOL (sustainable, organic, local) so these are fries you can feel good about indulging in.Double blanched fries receive a healthy amount of sea salt and cracked black pepper at The Luxury, allowing them to stand alone without dipping sauce. However, don’t be afraid to add war sauce — garlic aioli, ketchup, and onions — because the sturdy fries can stand up to it.Wingstop’s fries are softer than most but what they lack in crispiness, they make up for in flavor. The seasoning is a sweet and salty blend that makes the fries taste good both on their own and with sauces.