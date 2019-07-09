Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Bottling Department to Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary with Food, Drink Specials

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BOTTLINGDEPT
San Antonio’s first food hall, the Bottling Department, will celebrate its second anniversary Wednesday, July 24.

Happy hour specials will apply all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bar and the five restaurants — Tenko Ramen, Maybelle’s Donuts, the Good Kind, Fletcher’s Hamburgers and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. Specials include $3 off frosé at yhe Bar, $5 churros with ice cream at Maybelle’s Donuts, $5 chicken katsu sandwiches from Tenko Ramen and more.

The Bottling Department Food Hall’s mission is to be “an incubator for local chefs to try their hand at running their own restaurant or to try a new concept in San Antonio,” assistant general manager of the Bottling Department Leah Smith said. They also pride themselves on being a family-friendly dining option with a variety of choices for different preferences.

The food hall’s location in the Historic Pearl is significant because “it is like being in the mecca of foodie San Antonio,” Smith said. In the nearly two years the Bottling Department has been open, they’ve seen native San Antonians visit the Pearl for the first time and become invested in local restaurants, Smith said. Tourists have also been drawn to the location by Pearl Park which is located directly in front of the food hall.



Because the anniversary falls on a Wednesday, patrons can enjoy their food in Pearl Park while listening and dancing to cumbias provided by DJ Mexican Blackbird. The latest installment of the free Sound Cream Sunset Sessions: Cumbias Necias will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location Details Bottling Department Food Hall
312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Asian, American and Sweets
Map


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Suntory's Toki Highball Machine Brings Refreshing Japanese Cocktail to San Antonio Read More

  2. Sip Through San Antonio: Where to Find Wine Tastings This Month Read More

  3. Where to Celebrate National French Fry Day in San Antonio Read More

  4. This Week in San Antonio Food News: World Cup Finals Watch Parties, Summer Treats and Events to Keep You Cool Read More

  5. The Worm Has Turned: Thanks to Demand for Artisanal Spirits, Mezcal is Having Its Moment of Mystique Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation