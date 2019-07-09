Bottling Department to Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary with Food, Drink Specials

click to enlarge
San Antonio’s first food hall, the Bottling Department, will celebrate its second anniversary Wednesday, July 24.
Happy hour specials will apply all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bar and the five restaurants — Tenko Ramen, Maybelle’s Donuts, the Good Kind, Fletcher’s Hamburgers and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. Specials include $3 off frosé at yhe Bar, $5 churros with ice cream at Maybelle’s Donuts, $5 chicken katsu sandwiches from Tenko Ramen and more
.
The Bottling Department Food Hall’s mission is to be “an incubator for local chefs to try their hand at running their own restaurant or to try a new concept in San Antonio,” assistant general manager of the Bottling Department Leah Smith said. They also pride themselves on being a family-friendly dining option with a variety of choices for different preferences.
The food hall’s location in the Historic Pearl is significant because “it is like being in the mecca of foodie San Antonio,” Smith said. In the nearly two years the Bottling Department has been open, they’ve seen native San Antonians visit the Pearl for the first time and become invested in local restaurants, Smith said. Tourists have also been drawn to the location by Pearl Park which is located directly in front of the food hall.
Because the anniversary falls on a Wednesday, patrons can enjoy their food in Pearl Park while listening and dancing to cumbias provided by DJ Mexican Blackbird. The latest installment of the free Sound Cream Sunset Sessions: Cumbias Necias
will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
