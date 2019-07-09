Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Crispy Tacos Making a Comeback at Burger King, In Case That Sounds Appetizing

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:14 PM

click image COURTESY BURGER KING
  • Courtesy Burger King
San Antonio is a city with plentiful taqueria options, and even Burger King is looking to become a contender in the taco game.

The company announced Tuesday that the Crispy Taco would be available at stores nationwide, for just $1 each. Burger King previously sold the tacos as a limited time menu item in 2010.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation, stated in a recent press release. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

Customers can expect to find an Americanized taco at Burger King featuring beef, lettuce, a taco sauce and cheddar cheese, served in a crisp tortilla shell. The company has yet to announce how long the tacos will be available, but customers can count on the drive-thru snacks being available for a limited time.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sip Through San Antonio: Where to Find Wine Tastings This Month Read More

  2. Suntory's Toki Highball Machine Brings Refreshing Japanese Cocktail to San Antonio Read More

  3. Where to Celebrate National French Fry Day in San Antonio Read More

  4. The Worm Has Turned: Thanks to Demand for Artisanal Spirits, Mezcal is Having Its Moment of Mystique Read More

  5. This Week in San Antonio Food News: World Cup Finals Watch Parties, Summer Treats and Events to Keep You Cool Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation