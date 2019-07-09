Crispy Tacos Making a Comeback at Burger King, In Case That Sounds Appetizing

click image
San Antonio is a city with plentiful taqueria options, and even Burger King
is looking to become a contender in the taco game.
The company announced Tuesday that the Crispy Taco
would be available at stores nationwide, for just $1 each. Burger King previously sold the tacos as a limited time menu item in 2010.
“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation, stated in a recent press release. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”
Customers can expect to find an Americanized taco at Burger King featuring beef, lettuce, a taco sauce and cheddar cheese, served in a crisp tortilla shell. The company has yet to announce how long the tacos will be available, but customers can count on the drive-thru snacks being available for a limited time.
