Crispy Tacos Making a Comeback at Burger King, In Case That Sounds Appetizing

San Antonio is a city with plentiful taqueria options, and even Burger King is looking to become a contender in the taco game.The company announced Tuesday that the Crispy Taco would be available at stores nationwide, for just $1 each. Burger King previously sold the tacos as a limited time menu item in 2010.“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation, stated in a recent press release. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”Customers can expect to find an Americanized taco at Burger King featuring beef, lettuce, a taco sauce and cheddar cheese, served in a crisp tortilla shell. The company has yet to announce how long the tacos will be available, but customers can count on the drive-thru snacks being available for a limited time.