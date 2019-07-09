Smackerel Will Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with Fried Chicken Pop-Up Party This Saturday

click to enlarge
Smackerel
, a local food pop-up best known for its inventive fried chicken sandwiches, is celebrating its first year of business with a food-filled anniversary party
at Folklores Coffee House on Saturday, July 13.
Smackerel owner Keenen Hendricks will be serving up fan favorites – chicken katsu sandwiches, lemon pepper and Nashville Hot Chicken – and a special Filipino sandwich collaboration with Sari Sari
. With plans to launch a Smackerel food truck in the coming weeks, Hendricks is excited to bring his food to new and existing customers throughout San Antonio.
“A huge part of running a successful business depends on building relationships with the community and customers. We want our customers to feel like they’re part of the process and part of our family,” he said. “This is our way of celebrating those people and thanking them for their support.”
The event will feature products more than 20 local vendors including bath bombs from Organically Bath & Beauty
, sweet treats from Cereal Killers
and apparel from 210 Vintage Thrift
, on-site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees can also expect to see a live mural painting by local artist Nik Soupe
, in honor of the business' milestone.
Hendricks, who left a corporate career to work in San Antonio kitchens, has worked in local restaurants such as Hot Joy and Hotel Emma, and helped open Bakery Lorraine at the Rim before he launched the pop-up in 2018.
“The San Antonio community – customers and chefs – is very supportive. It’s a [unique place] because there’s so many new people coming in, but chefs know there’s plenty of room for success – there’s enough to go around for everybody.”
