Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Smackerel Will Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with Fried Chicken Pop-Up Party This Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY SMACKEREL
  • Courtesy Smackerel
Smackerel, a local food pop-up best known for its inventive fried chicken sandwiches, is celebrating its first year of business with a food-filled anniversary party at Folklores Coffee House on Saturday, July 13.

Smackerel owner Keenen Hendricks will be serving up fan favorites – chicken katsu sandwiches, lemon pepper and Nashville Hot Chicken – and a special Filipino sandwich collaboration with Sari Sari. With plans to launch a Smackerel food truck in the coming weeks, Hendricks is excited to bring his food to new and existing customers throughout San Antonio.

“A huge part of running a successful business depends on building relationships with the community and customers. We want our customers to feel like they’re part of the process and part of our family,” he said. “This is our way of celebrating those people and thanking them for their support.”

The event will feature products more than 20 local vendors including bath bombs from Organically Bath & Beauty, sweet treats from Cereal Killers and apparel from 210 Vintage Thrift, on-site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Attendees can also expect to see a live mural painting by local artist Nik Soupe, in honor of the business' milestone.

Hendricks, who left a corporate career to work in San Antonio kitchens, has worked in local restaurants such as Hot Joy and Hotel Emma, and helped open Bakery Lorraine at the Rim before he launched the pop-up in 2018.

“The San Antonio community – customers and chefs – is very supportive. It’s a [unique place] because there’s so many new people coming in, but chefs know there’s plenty of room for success – there’s enough to go around for everybody.”
Location Details Folklores Coffee House
5007 S. Flores St.
Southside
San Antonio, TX
Coffee House (independent)
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sip Through San Antonio: Where to Find Wine Tastings This Month Read More

  2. Suntory's Toki Highball Machine Brings Refreshing Japanese Cocktail to San Antonio Read More

  3. Where to Celebrate National French Fry Day in San Antonio Read More

  4. The Worm Has Turned: Thanks to Demand for Artisanal Spirits, Mezcal is Having Its Moment of Mystique Read More

  5. This Week in San Antonio Food News: World Cup Finals Watch Parties, Summer Treats and Events to Keep You Cool Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation