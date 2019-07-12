The Story Behind Firemans Light and a Taste of the Brewery's Personality

Brief description of the brewery:
Since 1996, Real Ale
has grown from a small family operation making beer in the basement of an antique store in downtown Blanco to a brewery of 60+ people making some of the highest quality craft beers in the state.
Real Ale believes minimal processing produces maximum flavor. In addition to making beer that is unfiltered and unpasteurized, we never use preservatives or artificial colors. We believe doing less to the beer actually creates more complexity, aroma and flavor. We only sell Real Ale in the great state of Texas because we’re Texans, we care about Texans, and we want to make sure the people we care about have the highest quality beer possible.
How did the beer get its name?
(Almost) everyone in Texas has heard of Firemans #4. We’ve been brewing it for over 16 years, and it has made a name for itself in the Texas craft beer community! When we set out to brew this beer, we wanted it to feel familiar
and inviting: a lighter option for the craft beer drinker, and a craft option for the light beer drinker. We feel that Firemans Light captures that sentiment: a beer for all ya’ll!
What does it taste like? What should you pair it with?
Firemans Light is an easy-drinking, crisp, light bodied lager that delivers a clean, malt-driven finish. It pairs well with 103 degree days and a good plate of BBQ.
Are there any recipes that use this beer as an ingredient?
After Lime Gose, this is our go-to michelada beer! It would also work well incorporated into a beer batter for Fish Tacos or Onion Rings.
What charities or organizations are important to the brewery?
Community involvement is important to us, and we work to support as many local organizations as we can throughout the year. Recently we’ve been working with:
- The Dripping Springs Skatepark Initiative
- The Hill Country Alliance
- Austin Youth River Watch
- Friends of Blanco State Park
- Treefolks
- The Colorado River Alliance
Just to name a few!
What other beers from your brewery should the reader try?
Ourflagship Blonde Ale Firemans #4, Axis IPA, Hans’ Pils, or our new American Pale Ale, Swifty.
Anything else the reader would find fun or interesting about the beer or the brewery that makes it unique:
"Do y’all have anything lighter than Firemans #4?” It’s a question we’ve been getting for years. We weren’t opposed to brewing a light craft beer, but our
team knew that it would be a monumental challenge to brew a real light beer the Real Ale way. Fresh, pure ingredients. Texas Hill Country water. Minimal processing to retain maximum flavor. No gimmicks. No shortcuts. It has taken years to get it right. And
now that we know we’ve got it right, we’re ready to answer that question with a resounding YES. Finally, an alternative to light domestic lagers! Plus, you can
support a family owned, independent craft brewer instead of sending all of your money to the big guys! Light Beer just got REAL!
We teamed up with San Francisco creative syndicate, Partners in Crime, to uncover a unique brand positioning that celebrated our entry into the light beer category, while not compromising our craft brew heritage. Our affinity to introduce light beer drinkers to a “better-for-you” beer, and also offer our craft loyalists a more sessionable option, resulted in The Light Beer for All Y’all
. Stay tuned for how we bring this to life in our multi-media campaign that launches mid-July, 2019. Cheers!