The Story Behind Firemans Light and a Taste of the Brewery's Personality

The Dripping Springs Skatepark Initiative

The Hill Country Alliance

Austin Youth River Watch

Friends of Blanco State Park

Treefolks

The Colorado River Alliance

Since 1996, Real Ale has grown from a small family operation making beer in the basement of an antique store in downtown Blanco to a brewery of 60+ people making some of the highest quality craft beers in the state.Real Ale believes minimal processing produces maximum flavor. In addition to making beer that is unfiltered and unpasteurized, we never use preservatives or artificial colors. We believe doing less to the beer actually creates more complexity, aroma and flavor. We only sell Real Ale in the great state of Texas because we’re Texans, we care about Texans, and we want to make sure the people we care about have the highest quality beer possible.(Almost) everyone in Texas has heard of Firemans #4. We’ve been brewing it for over 16 years, and it has made a name for itself in the Texas craft beer community! When we set out to brew this beer, we wanted it to feel familiarand inviting: a lighter option for the craft beer drinker, and a craft option for the light beer drinker. We feel that Firemans Light captures that sentiment: a beer for all ya’ll!Firemans Light is an easy-drinking, crisp, light bodied lager that delivers a clean, malt-driven finish. It pairs well with 103 degree days and a good plate of BBQ.After Lime Gose, this is our go-to michelada beer! It would also work well incorporated into a beer batter for Fish Tacos or Onion Rings.Community involvement is important to us, and we work to support as many local organizations as we can throughout the year. Recently we’ve been working with:Just to name a few!Ourflagship Blonde Ale Firemans #4, Axis IPA, Hans’ Pils, or our new American Pale Ale, Swifty."Do y’all have anything lighter than Firemans #4?” It’s a question we’ve been getting for years. We weren’t opposed to brewing a light craft beer, but ourteam knew that it would be a monumental challenge to brew a real light beer the Real Ale way. Fresh, pure ingredients. Texas Hill Country water. Minimal processing to retain maximum flavor. No gimmicks. No shortcuts. It has taken years to get it right. Andnow that we know we’ve got it right, we’re ready to answer that question with a resounding YES. Finally, an alternative to light domestic lagers! Plus, you cansupport a family owned, independent craft brewer instead of sending all of your money to the big guys! Light Beer just got REAL!We teamed up with San Francisco creative syndicate, Partners in Crime, to uncover a unique brand positioning that celebrated our entry into the light beer category, while not compromising our craft brew heritage. Our affinity to introduce light beer drinkers to a “better-for-you” beer, and also offer our craft loyalists a more sessionable option, resulted in. Stay tuned for how we bring this to life in our multi-media campaign that launches mid-July, 2019. Cheers!