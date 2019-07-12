This Week in San Antonio Food News: National French Fry Day, New Happy Hour Specials and Restaurants on the Rise

click to enlarge
San Antonio's Jerk Shack
was named one of the best new restaurants in America, according to Eater's 2019 list
.
Meet chef Jacob Gonzales
, who's bringing new happy hour specials and menu items to Feast in Southtown.
Fewer than five Texas bars make a legit Suntory Toki Highball. You can find the classic Japanese cocktail here in San Antonio
.
H-E-B is gearing up to test the first self-driving vehicle
for grocery deliveries in San Antonio this fall. Humans are still required.
Burger King is jumping back into the Tex-Mex game with new crispy tacos
. Use that information as you please.
Smackerel is teaming up with local vendors and Filipino restuarant, Sari-Sari, to celebrate it's one-year anniversary
with music, live murals and of course, fried chicken sandwiches.
Yes, National French Fry Day is a real thing. Here's a few spots
where you'll find the best fries in the city.
Looking to learn more about wine, or just enjoy delicious drinks? We've got you covered with San Antonio wine tastings
through July.
Bust out of your bar comfort zone and find puro drink specials at these West Side dive bars.
The Pearl is bringing food and drink specials
to the Bottling Department, in honor of its two-year anniversary.
