Monday, July 15, 2019
Maverick Whiskey Celebrates Arrival to Downtown San Antonio with Open House
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 2:21 PM
Maverick Whiskey
Maverick Whiskey via Facebook
– a new distillery, brewery and restaurant named for Texas Independence signer Samuel A. Maverick – is welcoming San Antonians to check out the space during an open house event on Monday, July 15.
Owner Ken Maverick, a direct descendent of the Texas history icon, worked for nearly two years to bring his vision to downtown San Antonio. Located inside the former Lockwood National Bank, visitors will be invited to enjoy Maverick's cocktails and small bites from noon-8 p.m.
The menu's drink and food menu features local ingredients and products from local producers including Green Bexar Farm, Lil' Red's Boiled Peanuts, PULP Coffee, Monterey Furniture and Local Sprout.
