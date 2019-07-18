Where to Score National Ice Cream Day Deals in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Sunday, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day, a necessary holiday during a hot Texas summer. Here’s where you can beat the heat with great deals and fun flavors in San Antonio:
Baskin Robbins //
Stop by your local Baskin Robbins and get two pre-packed quarts in a variety of flavors for $7.99 all day. If you don’t feel like leaving your house to celebrate, use the code FREESCOOP to get a free scoop with a delivery purchase of $10 or more through DoorDash. Multiple locations, baskinrobbins.com
Cold Stone Creamery //
Think ahead and join the Cold Stone Club by July 20 to get a buy one, get one free creation offer that will be loaded to your account in time for National Ice Cream Day. Also, if you purchase $30 in gift cards online, you will get a bonus $10 e-gift card. Multiple locations, coldstonecreamery.com
Creamistry //
To witness a cool science experiment and satisfy your sweet tooth, head over to Creamistry to see Creamologists freeze the ice cream with liquid nitrogen. Members of the rewards program can get a free regular size Ruby Cacao scoop or creation with a purchase of equal or greater value. Ruby Cacao gives the ice cream a naturally pink color and a berry-like flavor. Multiple locations, creamistry.com
EVO Entertainment //
Catch the newest summer blockbuster and enjoy a hand-spun milkshake at EVO Entertainment. Classic milkshake flavors including Mexican vanilla, strawberry and caramel are $5 all day and boozy shake flavors including Grab Life By The Bourbon and mudslide are $6. For fans of the Lion King, EVO is offering a limited time Hakuna Matata chocolate shake with brownie chunks, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce. 18658 I-35, evo-entertainment.com
Godiva //
Chocolate lovers can visit a Godiva boutique for buy one, get one 50% off on soft serve and parfaits. Guests can choose from Signature Godiva Dark, Classic Godiva Vanilla, or Swirl as well as seasonal soft serve flavors like mango raspberry. Parfaits come in caramel, berry and Oreo flavors. Multiple locations, godiva.com
Lick Honest Ice Creams //
Support a good cause and stop by Lick for a scoop (or a few scoops) of artisanal ice cream. Lick will donate 10 percent of its National Ice Cream Day proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities which provides living accommodations for critically ill or injured children and their families. Also, if you pick up a free ‘Lick y’all’ tattoo and post a picture on Instagram, Lick will donate $1 to RMHC on your behalf and you’ll be entered to win a free Scoop Society membership and a year’s worth of ice cream. 312 Pearl Pkwy, Ste 2101, ilikelick.com
Maybelle’s Donuts //
Step up your National Ice Cream Day celebration by heading to Maybelle’s for a delectable combination. For $5 you can get a donut of your choice topped with creamy soft serve ice cream while supplies last. Standard donut flavors include chocolate sea salt, original glazed, fried cinnamon roll and a seasonal filled donut but you can call ahead to find out the rest of the day’s seasonal flavors. 312 Pearl Pkwy, bottlingdept.com
PetSmart //
Don’t forget about your dogs this National Ice Cream Day and treat them to a frozen treat courtesy of PetSmart. PetSmart PetsHotel locations
will offer free dog-friendly ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. No reservation is required and dogs and their owners can tour the PetsHotel during their visit. Multiple locations, petsmart.com
