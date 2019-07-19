Blüm Coffee Now Serving Collaborative Spaces and World-Class Coffee in San Antonio

click to enlarge
At Blüm Specialty Coffee & Tea
, a new extraction bar inside Paradox Co-Working Space
, coffee is community.
Blüm owners James Mireles and Liza Moreno-Mireles – the husband-and-wife team behind the wholesale roasting company, Pulp Coffee – bring more than 20 years of coffee industry experience to the small shop.
The couple planned to open a specialty brick-and-mortar before they were approached to join the Paradox Co-Working Space at 8522 Broadway. The coffee shop recently opened in Suites 108 and 109 with an inviting space for customers to relax or work, while Paradox offers 10 surrounding offices and conference rooms available for rent.
"We're so grateful for this opportunity to connect people and invest in people's success," Mireles said. As the company's official coffee operator, Blüm is expected to expand with Paradox, as the co-working company plans to open new locations throughout the U.S. in the coming months.
Blüm offers a selection of unique blends and single-origin coffees from Ethiopia, Colombia, Peru and Mexico. The shop also specializes in organic tea varieties including chamomile, rose and mint, which can be enjoyed hot, iced or as speciality lattes. The display case is filled with sweet and savory breads and pastries from the local bakery, Bread Box.
click to enlarge
Using a state-of-the-art Eversys Cameo Espresso Machine, Blüm's baristas can set the parameters and calibrations required to extract the best possible flavor profile in every cup of coffee.
"I'd say that about 80% of America has drank bad coffee all their life," Mireles said. "This will allow many people to taste high-quality coffee for the first time."
The couple opened Pulp Coffee to San Antonio in 2016, and currently operate inside Local Sprout, alongside more than a dozen other food businesses including InterStellar Farms and Pickled SA.
Expect to see more collaborations at Blüm's register, which is expanding its flavorful grab-and-go food options with microgreen salads and sandwiches in the coming weeks.
The shop will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
