Friday, July 19, 2019

This Week in Food News: Ice Cream, Coffee and a New Era in San Antonio Food Business

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 1:23 PM

INSTAGRAM / NOODLETREETX
Blüm Coffee & Tea is connecting highly-trained baristas with state-of-the art technology for the best cup possible. Expect to see the homegrown boutique expand to new locations throughout the U.S. in the coming months.

Need more caffeine in your vida? Bandera Rosa returns to Tobin Hill this weekend with another specialty coffee pop-up, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by the pop-up on July 20 and 21 for house-brewed cascara, iced coffee and more. Check Bandera Rosa's Instagram for updates.

Following unexpected development delays in Austin, Pinch Boil House announced plans to open its second restaurant in 2020. (Here's hoping they bless San Antonio with more Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish boils and Southeast Asian popups.)

Maverick Distillery will officially open to downtown San Antonio with whiskey, beer and dishes next week. In the meantime, the distillery will offer nightly speakeasy-style libartions and bites, from 3-8 p.m. A sneak peek of the downtown distillery is available here.



National Ice Cream Day arrives in San Antonio this weekend, and we scouted around for the best ice cream deals.

Speaking of the cool treats, Lick Honest Ice Creams announced plans to open a second location in 2020, where it offer the kind of seasonal and sustainable artisan ice creams that made its Pearl location so popular.

Taco Land is gone, but a Dallas-based chain restaurant is ready to bring a new taco wave to the Pearl area by 2020. Or something like that.

This also seems like a good time to meet the Compost Queens, a mother-and-daughter team that's taking out the trash to create a more sustainable and food-savvy San Antonio.

We also profiled Chef Mike Nguyen, a local chef who plays for keeps. His UTSA-area ramen shop Noodle Tree is here to win.

Pour out a cup for the ones we've lost too soon. After four years of caffeinated excellence, White Elephant Coffee Co. will close its Southtown location at the end of July.

