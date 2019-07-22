Email
7-Eleven is Giving Away Free AirPods to Anyone in San Antonio Willing to Order $50 Worth of Crap from Their App

A version of this article originally appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa.

This is not a drill, 7-Eleven is giving away a limited number of free Apple AirPods on delivery orders over $50 on Thursday, July 25.

7-Eleven is only running this promotion in less than 30 markets nationwide and San Antonio is one of them.

Basically, all you have to do is download the 7NOW Delivery app and enable the notifications so you get the heads up for the flash deal start time.



All you have to do is be on standby for the sale to pop off and put a few cases of beer and a pack of gum in your cart and check out.

After all pairs of the Pods have been claimed, the app will shoot out a notification saying the promotion is over.

You'll have brew to your door and a chance for some free Apple AirPods. Which is pretty clutch considering you were going to buy the beer anyway.

