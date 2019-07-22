Email
Monday, July 22, 2019

Chef Brooke Smith Leaves The Esquire Tavern for New Culinary Chapter

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 1:20 PM

The Esquire Tavern is currently accepting applications for its Executive Chef position, following the departure of longtime chef Brooke Smith.

The Esquire opened as a post-Prohibition drinking destination in 1933, before shuttering in 2006. Developer Chris Hill purchased the historic bar, hiring Smith to design its new food menu and kitchen, before reopening in 2011.

Smith, now 31, led the culinary development at the Esquire Tavern, as well as its sister bar, Downstairs, and El Mirador, another restaurant property that Hill managed before its recent closure.

“I have absolutely loved working at the Esquire Tavern for the last eight years,” Chef Smith said in a recent press release. “Although I am sad to depart, I am excited for the next chef that will take over the kitchen and would love to help select my successor.”



After eight years of 80-hour work weeks, and an estimated 250,000 burgers later, Smith is taking a break before embarking on the next chapter in her culinary career. The Current has reached out to Smith for additional comment.

Prior to the Esquire Tavern, Smith worked in various fine dining establishments in San Antonio as well as Red Star Tavern in Portland, Oregon and Enoteca Vespaio in Austin.

Those interested in applying may email a resume and cover letter to info@esquiretavern-sa.com.
