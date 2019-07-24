Fast-Casual Mexican Food Chain Überrito Will Expand Into San Antonio

click to enlarge
Überrito
, a self-described Mexican fast-casual restaurant chain, announced plans to open its first San Antonio location later this summer.
The chain currently operates five Houston-area locations and one Phoenix restaurant with a menu that features everything "from Cuban to Cajun, Mexican to American" ingredients and customizable dishes including tacos, salads and burritos. The San Antonio location will open in the Fiesta Trails Shopping Center.
“We are thrilled to open a location in San Antonio and introduce a new market to Überrito’s 40+ fresh ingredients and toppings,” said Marcus Jundt, Überrito's CEO.
Jundt, who's also CEO and founder of Williston Holding Co.
, a Houston-based restaurant operator, is no stranger to fast-casual Mexican dining. The company currently operates and franchises more than 50 restaurant brands throughout the U.S., including Casa Ole and Monterey’s Little Mexico.
Überrito's San Antonio location is part of a Master Franchise Agreement with SNL Franchise Development, which aims to open as many as 100 Überrito locations throughout Texas.
“Überrito’s unique Fresh Mex concept continues to be appreciated by consumers, and we’re excited to bring the first Überrito location to San Antonio,” said Aniq Lakhpaty, a partner in SNL.
