Five San Antonio Food Entrepreneurs Compete to Win H-E-B's 2019 'Quest for Texas' Best

Grocery giant H-E-B on Wednesday announced the top 20 finalists, including five San Antonio-area food entrepreneurs, vying to win its 2019 Quest for Texas Best. Finalists will present their products to a panel of judges at the Houston Food Bank in early August. The four winners will receive a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and a space on H-E-B shelves.“We continue to be amazed at what Texans bring to the table and how their creations are received in stores,” said James Harris, the San Antonio-based grocer's director of diversity & inclusion and supplier diversity.H-E-B received proposals from more than 800 entrepreneurs before selecting the 2019 Quest for Texas Best finalists. The final San Antonio-area items include fermented food products such as a spicy Bloody Mary mix from Madge's Food Company , gourmet sauces from Le Sauce , a dry rub from Davila's BBQ , healthy flours made with spent grains from Grain 4 Grain and a line of artisan chili products from JD's Chili Parlor. Since 2014, the annual competition has helped highlight Texas-made products, awarded businesses with nearly $400,000 in prize money and brought new and unique products to H-E-B shelves.