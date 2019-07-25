Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

CBD-Infused Treats and Serums Abound at Brick's CBD Fair and Market

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM

click image The Plantyful Sweets bakery whips up feel-good treats such as these CBD-infused brownie cake pops. - INSTAGRAM / PLANTYFULSWEETS
  • Instagram / plantyfulsweets
  • The Plantyful Sweets bakery whips up feel-good treats such as these CBD-infused brownie cake pops.
If you've been curious about cannabidiol (CBD) products and don't know where to start, or if you're a longtime user looking for more local businesses to support, the CBD Fair and Market at Brick is the place to go.

Kid-friendly, free and open to the public, the CBD fair will take place Saturday, August 3, from noon to 5 p.m. It will feature over 30 vendors selling their wares, ranging from homemade desserts to dog treats to serums and salves.

Market organizer Kevin Prince told News4 he hopes the event will help San Antonians better understand hemp and its variety of uses.

"CBD is going to be the healing one, the one that alleviates pain, the one that helps with anxiety and depression,” Prince told News4. "What it allows is education for the customers that are coming in to know more about the CBD products available CBD-wise here in San Antonio."



With at least six bakeries slated to set up shop the fair, there will be countless options for visitors with a sweet tooth. Non-CBD treats will also be available from vendors such as the Bubble Waffle Bar ice cream shop and The Armchair Anthropologist Tea Co.

Plantyful Sweets, owned and operated by Gaby Borrego, tantalizes Instagram followers with CBD brownies, cinnamon-caramel coffee cakes and CBD lemon energy bites. What began as selling baked goods at pop-up shops has grown into a full-time job, and Borrego plans to open a brick and mortar shop downtown this summer, according to the bakery's Instagram. 


Borrego's CBD-inspired business is one of many that have sprouted up in San Antonio since Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law, legalizing the farming of industrial hemp in Texas. Market organizer Prince said he noticed a number of new CBD businesses open since the passing of the law.

Serums, lotions and tinctures will also be for sale by vendors such as Alamo Botanicals and Bexar Body Co.

So whether you're hunting for a serum to relieve a headache, or just want to browse and chat while munching on a brownie, be sure to stop by Brick next Saturday.
