SAFILM to Host First-Ever San Antonio Food Film Festival

The San Antonio Film Festival has brought film enthusiasts together for 25 years to celebrate local and international talent. This year, it will bring them together for an all new genre — food.
On Tuesday, July 30, the festival will kick off with the first-ever San Antonio Food Film Festival with screenings starting at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. at the Culinary Institute of America.
SAFILM is collaborating with the City of San Antonio to fulfill the film requirement associated with San Antonio’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, founder and executive director Adam Rocha said. While this is the first time this event is taking place, SAFILM is looking to make food a permanent genre.
The Roots of Texas Mexican Food
will headline the festival as it makes its world premiere. Executive produced by Adán Medrano, the documentary follows Medrano’s journey as he searches for the indigenous roots of the food he grew up on and it tells a story “about food as resistance and as [a] celebration of Mexican American culture and life.” Medrano and producer Virginia Díaz will be at the festival and director Anibal Capoano will Skype in. A rough cut of the film will be screened at 7 p.m. to gain feedback for the final cut.
One Man Dies a Million Times
will be screened at 3 p.m. and during the Little Bites Shorts Block at 5 p.m., seven short films will be shown. Those films include Indian Spices 101 & Meringue Magic
, The New Way Forward: Wetlands
, Yes But No, The Glutton, Popcorn and Chocolate
, Cambodia Evolving: Food
and Culture and Sweet Escape
. Lastly at 9 p.m., Before the Plate
will close out the event.
According to Rocha, the lineup strikes a balance between local and non-local filmmakers so that the festival can still tell the story of San Antonio.
“What we're saying is our community is just as important as the multimillion dollar budget films,” Rocha said. “You'll see beginning filmmakers at the festival for sure. I'm proud to say for 25 years we've launched numerous careers.You come here and you go far.”
Entry to the screenings is free with the $169 VIP all access pass
to San Antonio Film Festival or $10 per screening at the door and online
. Light fare will be served.
