Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

SAFILM to Host First-Ever San Antonio Food Film Festival

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAFILMFEST
  • Facebook / safilmfest
The San Antonio Film Festival has brought film enthusiasts together for 25 years to celebrate local and international talent. This year, it will bring them together for an all new genre — food.

On Tuesday, July 30, the festival will kick off with the first-ever San Antonio Food Film Festival with screenings starting at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. at the Culinary Institute of America.

SAFILM is collaborating with the City of San Antonio to fulfill the film requirement associated with San Antonio’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, founder and executive director Adam Rocha said. While this is the first time this event is taking place, SAFILM is looking to make food a permanent genre.

The Roots of Texas Mexican Food will headline the festival as it makes its world premiere. Executive produced by Adán Medrano, the documentary follows Medrano’s journey as he searches for the indigenous roots of the food he grew up on and it tells a story “about food as resistance and as [a] celebration of Mexican American culture and life.” Medrano and producer Virginia Díaz will be at the festival and director Anibal Capoano will Skype in. A rough cut of the film will be screened at 7 p.m. to gain feedback for the final cut.



One Man Dies a Million Times will be screened at 3 p.m. and during the Little Bites Shorts Block at 5 p.m., seven short films will be shown. Those films include Indian Spices 101 & Meringue Magic, The New Way Forward: Wetlands, Yes But No, The Glutton, Popcorn and Chocolate, Cambodia Evolving: Food and Culture and Sweet Escape. Lastly at 9 p.m., Before the Plate will close out the event.

According to Rocha, the lineup strikes a balance between local and non-local filmmakers so that the festival can still tell the story of San Antonio.

“What we're saying is our community is just as important as the multimillion dollar budget films,” Rocha said. “You'll see beginning filmmakers at the festival for sure. I'm proud to say for 25 years we've launched numerous careers.You come here and you go far.”

Entry to the screenings is free with the $169 VIP all access pass to San Antonio Film Festival or $10 per screening at the door and online. Light fare will be served.
Location Details The Culinary Institute of America-San Antonio
312 Pearl Pkwy.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 554-6400
College
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 7-Eleven is Giving Away Free AirPods to Anyone in San Antonio Willing to Order $50 Worth of Crap from Their App Read More

  2. Five San Antonio Food Entrepreneurs Compete to Win H-E-B's 2019 'Quest for Texas' Best Read More

  3. San Antonio Doctor and Restaurant Owner Partner Up to Offer Direct-Care Health Care to Employees Read More

  4. Where to Get Boozy in San Antonio on National Tequila Day Read More

  5. Fast-Casual Mexican Food Chain Überrito Will Expand Into San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation