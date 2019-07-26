The Jerk Shack Restaurant Asks San Antonio Community to Help Identify Local Vandal

click image
The Jerk Shack
, a local fast-casual Caribbean eatery, has recently made headlines as one of San Antonio's best food spots and was featured on Eater’s 2019 list of best new restaurants in America
.
The West Side San Antonio restaurant received unwelcome attention from local vandals this week, when an unknown party threw rocks at the food truck on Tuesday night, shattering several windows.
The restaurant shared the story via its Facebook page on Wednesday
, stating that the attack had left them with a "shattered heart and broken glass."
The post asked customers to help identify the person or persons behind the recent vandalism, and urged them to share any relevant information.
“We know first-hand what’s it’s like growing up in a underdeveloped low income neighborhood,” the post stated. “Sometimes we don’t understand the value of ownership or the sacrifice of running a small business… Just because we understand doesn’t mean it’s okay.”
The Jerk Shack hopes to identify the party and require them to work off some of the damage-related costs.
Despite the setback, the popular restaurant isn’t going anywhere. The Jerk Shack is hosting a "Mashup Friday" event with music and its signature dishes like jerk fried wings and cheesy Mac, on Friday, July 26.
The Current has reached out to the Jerk Shack for additional comment.
