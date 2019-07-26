This Week in San Antonio Food News: Changing Health Care for the Restaurant Industry, Businesses Look to Hit H-E-B Shelves and Delicious Deals

click to enlarge
Instagram / esquiretavernsa
The Esquire Tavern is looking for a new chef after Brooke Smith's departure.
The Trump Administration has proposed to change the eligibility guidelines for food stamps, which could cut benefits for thousands of Texans
New CBD-inspired businesses have sprouted in San Antonio, and you'll find a ton of new inspired food and body products at Brick's CBD Fair and Market
The Jerk Shack's food truck was vandalized earlier this week, but the restaurant has since asked San Antonio's Facebook community
to help find the individual or group responsible. The beloved Caribbean restaurant is still serving the best jerk chicken wings around, but they're hoping the vandal will be found and work to pay off the damages.
7-Eleven is giving away free AirPods
to San Antonio customers when they use the company's new app to order at least $50 of crap. Hurry before it's too late.
Überrito, the fast-casual Mexican chain with Houston and Phoenix-area locations, will open its first San Antonio restaurant this summer
SAFILM and the City of San Antonio are bringing food and media together for the first-ever Food Film Festival
on July 30.
Five local food entrepreneurs are in the running for H-E-B's 2019 'Quest for Texas' Best. Here's hoping we see more San Antonio products on those grocery store shelves soon
A local restaurant owner and doctor are teaming up to bring affordable health care coverage to restaurant employees
, signifying a shift in San Antonio's industry practices.
Break Fast & Launch, the nation's first culinary business accelerator, is now accepting applications for its fall 2019 class.
After eight years at the Esquire Tavern, Chef Brooke Smith
has left the River Walk restaurant for a new project.
