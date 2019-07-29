Email
Monday, July 29, 2019

Chef Teddy Liang Taking Over Sangria on the Burg Tonight with 'Asian Summer Bliss' Menu

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge ERIK GUSTAFSON
  • Erik Gustafson
Chef Teddy Liang is returning to Sangria on the Burg for a one-night kitchen takeover on Monday, July 29.

Liang’s “Asian Summer Bliss" menu includes sharable plates like honey butter Miso chicken sandwiches, ahi tuna crudo with avocado aioli and the watermelon cucumber poke-style salad – all for less than $10 each.

A lineup of CBD-infused cocktails will be prepared by Gary Loredo, front-of-house manager for Sangria. Chefs from local eateries including The Beignet Stand, Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken, Humo and pastry chef Misty Stracke will be cooking on-site to deliver Liang's menu.

Reservations are recommended, and can be made on Yelp.
PDF sangria.pdf
Location Details Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road
Medical Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 265-3763
American
Map
