Chef Teddy Liang Taking Over Sangria on the Burg Tonight with 'Asian Summer Bliss' Menu

Chef Teddy Liang is returning to Sangria on the Burg for a one-night kitchen takeover on Monday, July 29.Liang’s “Asian Summer Bliss" menu includes sharable plates like honey butter Miso chicken sandwiches, ahi tuna crudo with avocado aioli and the watermelon cucumber poke-style salad – all for less than $10 each.A lineup of CBD-infused cocktails will be prepared by Gary Loredo, front-of-house manager for Sangria. Chefs from local eateries including The Beignet Stand, Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken, Humo and pastry chef Misty Stracke will be cooking on-site to deliver Liang's menu.Reservations are recommended, and can be made on Yelp.