Fogo de Chao Manager Reportedly Asked San Antonio Cop to Leave Restaurant Because He Had Gun

An establishment serving the public may not prohibit or otherwise restrict a peace officer or special investigator from carrying on the establishment’s premises a weapon that the peace officer or special investigator is otherwise authorized to carry, regardless of whether the peace officer or special investigator is engaged in the actual discharge of the officer’s or investigator’s duties while carrying the weapon.The law also applies to hotels, motels, places of lodging, restaurants, retail businesses, sports venues and pretty much any public place where the general public is welcome.
We sincerely apologize to the San Antonio Police Department and the officer in question for the incident that occurred at our restaurant last night. Unfortunately, a member of our team made the wrong call. We are working hard to address and correct this unfortunate lapse in judgement. We will address the policy internally and make sure our team members are clear. We support, respect and appreciate everything our law enforcement does to keep each and every one of us safe, day in and day out.Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.