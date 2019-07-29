Email
Monday, July 29, 2019

Fogo de Chao Manager Reportedly Asked San Antonio Cop to Leave Restaurant Because He Had Gun

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / TX_KIWI519
A San Antonio Police Department Officer was reportedly asked to leave a restaurant Saturday night because he was carrying a gun.

According to a KSAT report, witnesses said a manager at Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse asked an officer to leave the restaurant.

Detective Mike Helle, president of the San Antonio Police Officers' Association, said he believes the manager acted in an "inappropriate manner."

"I would like to think they are not anti-police or that that individual who asked him to leave is not anti-police, but I think he probably wasn't educated on what the law allows or doesn't allow," Helle told KSAT.



According to Texas state law, the officer is legally allowed to dine at the restaurant while carrying his gun. Even when off-duty.

This is what the law says:
An establishment serving the public may not prohibit or otherwise restrict a peace officer or special investigator from carrying on the establishment’s premises a weapon that the peace officer or special investigator is otherwise authorized to carry, regardless of whether the peace officer or special investigator is engaged in the actual discharge of the officer’s or investigator’s duties while carrying the weapon.
The law also applies to hotels, motels, places of lodging, restaurants, retail businesses, sports venues and pretty much any public place where the general public is welcome.

"[The restaurant] kind of made a boo-boo on this one, and the officer could have held his ground, but he didn't want to cause a scene," Helle told KSAT. "We just hope that Fogo de Chao learns from this."

The chain was quick to respond to the incident, sharing an apologetic statement with KSAT.
We sincerely apologize to the San Antonio Police Department and the officer in question for the incident that occurred at our restaurant last night. Unfortunately, a member of our team made the wrong call. We are working hard to address and correct this unfortunate lapse in judgement. We will address the policy internally and make sure our team members are clear. We support, respect and appreciate everything our law enforcement does to keep each and every one of us safe, day in and day out.
