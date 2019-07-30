Can't-Miss Food, Drink Events in San Antonio to Check Out Before Summer Ends

click to enlarge
While the weather may not show it, summer is coming to an end soon and the hustle and bustle of the rest of the year is around the corner. However, summer’s not over yet so here are local food and drink events to take advantage of before fall begins:
Culinaria's Summer Restaurant Weeks
Take this opportunity to explore San Antonio’s culinary scene for less during Culinaria’s summer restaurant weeks. Participating restaurants will offer $15 lunch menus and $35/$45 dinner menus that feature three curated courses. While reservations aren’t required, they are recommended if you want to dodge long wait times. Guests can call the restaurant directly or book online using OpenTable
. August 10-24, hours vary, multiple locations, culinariasa.org.
Helado Borracho
Local restaurants including Liberty Bar, Hoppy Monk, Rosella Coffee Co. and more will compete to make the best Kinsman Rakia-infused ice cream at the 5th annual Helado Borracho. Attendees will vote on the People’s Choice award and a panel of celebrity judges will give out the Critic’s Choice award, declaring 2019’s Helado Borracho. The $10 ticket
includes samples of the boozy dessert from all of the restaurants and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Contemporary Art Month San Antonio. August 24, 7pm-1am, Dorćol Distillery & Brewing Co., 1902 S. Flores St, facebook.com.
San Antonio VegFest 2019
San Antonio’s first-ever vegan festival is right around the corner. The purely plant-based festival will feature vegan food vendors, cooking demos, interactive activities, live music, nationally-recognized speakers and more, all with the aim of encouraging more people to choose a cruelty-free, eco-friendly lifestyle. The kid-friendly and pet-friendly event is free for kids 12 and under; one-day tickets
start at $8 and two-day tickets start at $12. August 31-September 1, 10am-8pm & 10am-6pm, Historic Sunset Station, 1174 E. Commerce St, sanantoniovegfest.com.
Taste Mega Fest 2019
Enjoy family-friendly entertainment at Taste Mega Fest. The event will feature 40 food trucks serving $2 tasty bites along with a hot dog eating contest, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament & slam dunk contest, live music, a special Kid’s Zone, local artists and more. The festival is designed to focus on the youth, health, safety and wellness of the community and proceeds will benefit the Cancer Hope Network and Wounded Warriors. Kids under 12 enter for free and tickets
start at $15. August 31-September 1, noon-8pm, Pittman Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St, facebook.com.
Michelada Madness
Experience some of the best micheladas San Antonio has to offer and help crown the winner of the competition at the annual Michelada Madness. The $20 ticket
allows you to sample specialty micheladas, listen to mariachis and live DJs, enjoy artisan vendors and dine in the food truck park. The event will benefit the Animal Defense League of Texas. If those perks weren’t enough to convince you to attend, there will be dog adoptions on site. September 1, 4pm-10pm, Alamo Beer Brewery, 202 Lamar St, facebook.com.
