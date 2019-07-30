New RMYA Kitchen Promises to Serve 43,000 Meals to Abused, Sex-Trafficked Children in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Roy Maas Youth Alternative (RMYA)
Lea Thompson
RMYA CEO Bill Wilkinson and Erica Jones, director of nutrition and food services, prepare to serve luncheon attendees outside the new kitchen.
— a local organization that provides counseling and emergency services to abused, neglected youth and sex-trafficking victims — on Tuesday welcomed local officials to the opening of its newly renovated La Puerta Kitchen.
The organization expects the kitchen, located at 3103 West Ave., to nearly double in productivity, serving an estimated 43,000 meals each year. For children who pass through RMYA, the kitchen’s healthy, flavorful meals are a welcome improvement.
“Most of our kids get food out of a bag or a box,” CEO Bill Wilkinson said, thanking nonprofit Impact San Antonio
for funding the renovations via a $100,000 high-impact grant in 2018.
The 1,000 square-foot space now features updated equipment and a comfortable working space for staffers, volunteers and residents to prep meals.
“Food is more about eating and growing. It should be about creating a mealtime that will leave you nourished, that is creative and provides flavor,” said Erica Jones, director of nutrition and food services at RMYA.
Jones and staffers, along with three RMYA residents, created a healthy lunch for Tuesday's event attendees, serving colorful vegetables, freshly-made chicken quesadillas and brown rice.
“It’s no good creating healthy meals if they’re not going to eat it," Jones said of the clients RMYA serves. "We're working with them and listening to make sure this is what they want”
