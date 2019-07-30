Tuesday, July 30, 2019
San Antonio Favorite Chamoy City Limits to Open Brick-and-Mortar Location
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 11:08 AM
Chamoy City Limits
Instagram / chamoycitylimits
, a local food and ice cream truck known for its creative, tangy raspas and mangonadas, will open its first permanent location at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave.
According to owner Ana Fernandez, the new shop will open in mid-September, as the food truck continues regular operations. Fernandez's food truck also specializes in bowls of hearty chili, inspired by the local and historic Chili Queens.
Fernandez recently shifted her focus from food truck pop-ups to catering events, but in the meantime, customers can sign up for notifications to learn about the next Chamoy City Limits event.
Sign up for Chamoy City Limits updates by texting CHAMOY to (210) 744-0000.
The Current has reached out to Fernandez for additional comment.
