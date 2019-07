San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival Tickets Now On Sale

click to enlarge EG Collaborations

The second annual San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival will return to Alamo Beer Co., with serving the classic combination of brews and spicy bits of bird, on September 21.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $25 for GA and $50 for VIP passes. Presented by EgCollaborations, the food fest will feature local wing restaurants, live music, drinks and goodies from market vendors, available on-site.For VIP pass holders, the festival will open at 11:30 a.m. VIP attendees also will receive 15 wing tickets, two beer tickets, a souvenir glass, plate and a token to vote for the wing vendor champ.General Admission will offer two timed ticket options: GA Session One will run from 1-3 p.m., while GA Session Two will run 3:30-5:30 p.m. Both GA options include 10 wing tickets, one beer ticket, access to local vendors, music and a token to vote for your favorite wing vendor. Children 12 and under enter free, but no wing tickets are included.To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the festival's EventBrite page.