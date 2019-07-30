Email
Tuesday, July 30, 2019

San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival Tickets Now On Sale

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge EG COLLABORATIONS
  • EG Collaborations
The second annual San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival will return to Alamo Beer Co., with serving the classic combination of brews and spicy bits of bird, on September 21.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $25 for GA and $50 for VIP passes. Presented by EgCollaborations, the food fest will feature local wing restaurants, live music, drinks and goodies from market vendors, available on-site.

For VIP pass holders, the festival will open at 11:30 a.m. VIP attendees also will receive 15 wing tickets, two beer tickets, a souvenir glass, plate and a token to vote for the wing vendor champ.

General Admission will offer two timed ticket options: GA Session One will run from 1-3 p.m., while GA Session Two will run 3:30-5:30 p.m. Both GA options include 10 wing tickets, one beer ticket, access to local vendors, music and a token to vote for your favorite wing vendor. Children 12 and under enter free, but no wing tickets are included.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the festival's EventBrite page.



