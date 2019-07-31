Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Chris Madrid's Expected to Open Inside Renovated Building in August
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM
San Antonio burger institution Chris Madrid’s
is slated to reopen its brick-and-mortar restaurant to local diners in late-August.
A fire forced Chris Madrid’s to close its doors in 2017, but the restaurant’s food truck – located across the street from its home on Hollywood and Blanco – has continued to keep customers happy with its signature cheesy burgers and fries.
Chris Madrid's shared the building construction progress via Facebook on Saturday, promising fans that the restaurant would be back in the building by the end of August, “if there aren’t any more issues.”
The updated restaurant will include a larger kitchen, an outdoor patio and a building that will host private events.
Fans can continue to follow the restaurant’s Facebook page for additional updates or timeline changes.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Chris Madrid's, San Antonio burgers, reopening, Texas, patio, kitchen, fire, food truck, Image