Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Chris Madrid's Expected to Open Inside Renovated Building in August

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM

INSTAGRAM / EAT_IT_B
San Antonio burger institution Chris Madrid’s is slated to reopen its brick-and-mortar restaurant to local diners in late-August.

A fire forced Chris Madrid’s to close its doors in 2017, but the restaurant’s food truck – located across the street from its home on Hollywood and Blanco – has continued to keep customers happy with its signature cheesy burgers and fries.

Chris Madrid's shared the building construction progress via Facebook on Saturday, promising fans that the restaurant would be back in the building by the end of August, “if there aren’t any more issues.”

The updated restaurant will include a larger kitchen, an outdoor patio and a building that will host private events.
Fans can continue to follow the restaurant’s Facebook page for additional updates or timeline changes.
Location Details Chris Madrid's
1900 Blanco
San Antonio, TX
(210) 735-3552
American
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Abruptly Closes San Antonio Location Read More

  2. New RMYA Kitchen Promises to Serve 43,000 Meals to Abused, Sex-Trafficked Children in San Antonio Read More

  3. Fogo de Chao Manager Reportedly Asked San Antonio Cop to Leave Restaurant Because He Had Gun Read More

  4. Can't-Miss Food, Drink Events in San Antonio to Check Out Before Summer Ends Read More

  5. San Antonio Favorite Chamoy City Limits to Open Brick-and-Mortar Location Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...