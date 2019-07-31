Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

San Antonio Botanical Garden Brings Lineup of Summer Culinary Events

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SABOTGARDEN
While the San Antonio Botanical Garden may be known for its beautiful plants and scenic landscape, its lineup of culinary events should not be ignored. Here are some food-themed celebrations happening throughout the rest of the summer:

Summer Nights at the Botanical Garden // This series is coming to an end, so take advantage of the last three Thursday nights of extended hours. Every week there are $3 frozen margaritas at Rosella at the Garden, plant activities, guided walks, culinary docents, live music, food trucks and culinary drop-in demonstrations. Visitors can bring a picnic, lawn chairs and blankets to the family-friendly event. Regular admission rates apply, all ages, August 1, 8 & 15, 9am-8:30pm, sabot.org.

Foodie Cinema: Fried Green Tomatoes // The garden will screen Fried Green Tomatoes during its latest sensory-driven movie night. Before the movie, the culinary team will give a horticultural presentation featuring honey, Southern-style cuisine and of course, fried green tomatoes. $35 ($31.50 for members), 21+, August 2, 6pm-9pm, facebook.com.

Garden Tea Party: String Fling! // For those who want to avoid the heat, but still enjoy the botanical garden, this event is for you. Guests can enjoy an indoor afternoon tea complete with a backyard horticulture and culinary presentation and a Southern-style, multiple course, sweet and savory tea menu. There will be live acoustic performances by Miss Olivia Eguia (acoustic guitar and voice) and Vivi and Ingrid Peters (violin). $35 ($31.50 for members), 9+, August 18, noon-2pm, facebook.com.

Date Night in the Garden: Sushi and Sake // Learn how to make sushi rice, nigri sushi and maki sushi with your date at this hands-on event. Guests will also taste sake to learn the basic differences between the Japanese wines. The event will be taught by Botanical Garden Culinary and Wellness Programs Manager Dave Terrazas. $60 ($54 for members), 21+, August 23, 7pm-9pm, facebook.com.

Brews and Blooms // The much anticipated craft beer festival will mark the end of the summer. Nonprofit San Antonio Cerveceros and the garden will showcase more than 40 local and regional craft breweries. Live music, food trucks, giant lawn games and more will round out the festival. $17-70, 21+, September 14, 6pm-10pm, facebook.com.

For more summer culinary events, visit facebook.com/sabotanicalgarden.
