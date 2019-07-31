Twang to Launch New Michelada Product in San Antonio in Coming Weeks

click to enlarge
Karissa Rangel/ Giant Noise
San Antonians have long known the beauty of a well-made Michelada – Mexico’s cerveza-based answer to the American Bloody Mary – but Twang’s Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix
is taking a new approach to making the classic cocktail.
Twang
, a local family-run company best-known for its line of beer salts, developed the cocktail mix using vegetables, Worcestershire sauce, ancho chilies and real lime juice.
“We’ve been perfecting this formula for quite some time but with our 33 year reputation on the line, we wanted to make sure we got it right,” Twang CEO Elysia Treviño-Gonzales stated. “We’re excited to provide fans with this unique, convenient michelada mix inspired by our family’s favorite recipe.”
Twang’s Michelada mix is expected to hit shelves at Texas stores like Spec’s in August, and the company plans to bring the product to shops throughout the Southwest region sometime in 2020.
To learn more, visit twang.com
