Culinaria Restaurant Week Brings Fine Dining Deals to San Antonio this Month

Food is the best way to explore a city, and there’s no better time to explore San Antonio than during Culinaria Restaurant Week
, which runs August 10-24.
Now in its 10th year, Restaurant Week invites visitors and locals to explore unfamiliar dishes and restaurants in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels, for a fraction of the regular price.
For two weeks, dozens of participating local restaurants such as Biga on the Banks
, Thai Topaz
and Feast
will offer prix-fixe menus– $25 for breakfast and brunch, $15 for lunch and $35 or $45 dinner options – that allow diners to choose and customize a budget-friendly culinary experience.
“One of our primary goals is to help expose and support the remarkable culinary talent we have in this city,” Culinaria CEO/President Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge stated in a recent press release.
Reservations are not required, but are recommended, and can be made via OpenTable. To view participating restaurants and menus, visit culinariasa.org/restaurantweeksinfo
.
