Thursday, August 1, 2019

Culinaria Restaurant Week Brings Fine Dining Deals to San Antonio this Month

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 11:26 AM

COURTESY CULINARIA
  • Courtesy Culinaria
Food is the best way to explore a city, and there’s no better time to explore San Antonio than during Culinaria Restaurant Week, which runs August 10-24.

Now in its 10th year, Restaurant Week invites visitors and locals to explore unfamiliar dishes and restaurants in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels, for a fraction of the regular price.

For two weeks, dozens of participating local restaurants such as Biga on the Banks, Thai Topaz and Feast will offer prix-fixe menus– $25 for breakfast and brunch, $15 for lunch and $35 or $45 dinner options – that allow diners to choose and customize a budget-friendly culinary experience.

“One of our primary goals is to help expose and support the remarkable culinary talent we have in this city,” Culinaria CEO/President Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge stated in a recent press release.



Reservations are not required, but are recommended, and can be made via OpenTable. To view participating restaurants and menus, visit culinariasa.org/restaurantweeksinfo.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

