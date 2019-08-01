Hotel Havana to Host California Winery, 'Hell Chicken' for San Antonio Dinner this Month

click image
Hotel Havana
and Scribe Winery
have teamed up to create a special dinner featuring California wines and chef Lee Desrosiers' famous "Hell Chicken
" at Ocho on Thursday, August 8.
The dinner will offer wines from Scribe Winery, a family-run, Sonoma-based winery, with brothers Adam and Andrew Mariani present to share stories and answer questions.
Desrosiers, the celebrated California-based nomadic chef behind Hell Chicken, will also be on-site to prepare his signature flavorful dish over intense flames.
The dinner costs $50 per person, and includes "Hell Chicken," seasonal sides, a can of Scribe’s Una Lou Rosé and a reserved seat. Gratuity is not included. Chicken is first-come, first-served.
Desrosiers developed the cult classic dish while working at Achilles Heel in New York, but the chef has since taken Hell Chicken on tour
and inspired several pop-up events and dinners throughout the U.S.
The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite.
