Thursday, August 1, 2019

Hotel Havana to Host California Winery, 'Hell Chicken' for San Antonio Dinner this Month

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 4:07 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / MEGANBINGHAM
  • Instagram / meganbingham
Hotel Havana and Scribe Winery have teamed up to create a special dinner featuring California wines and chef Lee Desrosiers' famous "Hell Chicken" at Ocho on Thursday, August 8.

The dinner will offer wines from Scribe Winery, a family-run, Sonoma-based winery, with brothers Adam and Andrew Mariani present to share stories and answer questions.

Desrosiers, the celebrated California-based nomadic chef behind Hell Chicken, will also be on-site to prepare his signature flavorful dish over intense flames. 

The dinner costs $50 per person, and includes "Hell Chicken," seasonal sides, a can of Scribe’s Una Lou Rosé and a reserved seat. Gratuity is not included. Chicken is first-come, first-served.



click image HOTEL HAVANA
  • Hotel Havana

Desrosiers developed the cult classic dish while working at Achilles Heel in New York, but the chef has since taken Hell Chicken on tour and inspired several pop-up events and dinners throughout the U.S.

The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite.

Location Details Ocho at the Havana Hotel
1015 Navarro Street
San Antonio, TX
(210) 222-2008 (FAX); (210)
Latin American
Map
