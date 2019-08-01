Weekly Happy Hour Specials and Musical Performances Return to the St. Anthony Hotel

click to enlarge
After a 52-year intermission, the St. Anthony Hotel
is bringing back live music performances to Peacock Alley, along with the hotel's happy hour specials.
The St. Anthony Club will offer drink specials and music during its weekly happy hour on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Expect to enjoy performances from renown musicians and bands including Henry Brun and Latin Jazz, Darrin Newhardt and Bernie Martini, as well as complimentary valet parking and 20% off the bar menu.
Though the historic hotel's bar offers a full bar, guests can also choose from Texas-inspired house specialties like the Triple S, a cocktail made with Herradura tequila, agave, lime juice, watermelon pure, sliced jalapeño and and smoked hickory salt. Visitors can view the full menu online
via the hotel website.
