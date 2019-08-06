Explore the Year-Round Farmers Markets Part of San Antonio's Charm

The end of summer usually marks the end of the season for farmers markets in many cities, but not in San Antonio. The Alamo City’s moderately warm weather pretty much year-round means you don’t have to give up your seasonal produce in the “colder” months. Here are five markets around the city where you can get your fix of locally-grown foods and handmade products all year long:Located in the Quarry near Whole Foods, this market features produce, jams and preserves, juices, fermented foods and more. Unique offerings including kimchi and yellow watermelon can also be found here. The market boasts live music and a dog-friendly environment every weekend. For a preview of the vendors and musical act for the day, Alamo Heights Farmers Market posts weekly on Facebook.This market is part of Texas chain Four Seasons Markets. On any given Saturday, patrons can find local honey, pasture raised eggs, popcorn, seasonings, plants and treats like chimney cakes. And of course, pets are welcome.Nestled in the parking lot of the Thousand Oaks YMCA, this market carries a variety of fresh produce including tomatoes, squash, eggplant, green beans, okra and bell peppers and seafood including fish and shrimp. If you’re looking to enjoy a meal while you shop, you can find chicken gumbo and tamales as well as other local favorites.Catering to the residents of Live Oak, Converse and the surrounding areas, this farmers market transforms a Starbucks parking lot into a space teeming with peaches, tomatoes, olive oil, bread, skin care products and more. It is a smaller market because it opened at the end of March but it is growing and adding new vendors every week.Open for 10 years, the Pearl Farmers Market is one of the most popular ones in the city. It features produce, cheese, meat, baked goods, prepared foods and more from San Antonio vendors as well as that from nearby cities including New Braunfels, Fredericksburg, Seguin and Boerne. If you’re looking for something specific, the website lists in-season produce for the current month and the next month. For those who get hungry while shopping, the market is surrounded by tasty restaurants.