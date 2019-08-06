San Antonio Chef to Speak on Disappearing Food Culture at Culinary Conference

click to enlarge
Food technology and modern growing techniques allow American consumers to enjoy their favorite foods – regional crops like corn and watermelon that once depended on weather and region – at almost any time, regardless of its growing season.
But according to San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki
, that convenience has come with a hidden cost: the disappearance of true food culture.
Sohocki, who champions pre-industrial 1850s technology and locally sourced ingredients at Restaurant Gwendolyn, will share his findings on Wednesday, August 7, during the 2019 American Culinary Federation Conference
in Orlando, Fla.
“When we switch from a limitation culture to a limitless culture, we lose the self-identifying culture,” Sohocki stated in a recent press release. “We are forgetting the cultural earmarks and skills that enabled survival, and have become dependent on technology. ”
Since Restaurant Gwendolyn opened
in 2010, Sohocki and his staff have avoided any modern kitchen technology (anything with a plug or electric motor) and forged relationships with local producers to develop fresh, ever-changing menus
that allow diners to reconnect with San Antonio's food roots.
This is Sohocki's first appearance
at the annual chef-driven conference. The American Culinary Federation, which launched in 1929, is a culinary association dedicated to empowering U.S. chefs and cooks through professional resources, training and certification programs.
