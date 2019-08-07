San Antonio Chef Tapped for James Beard Benefit Reception in Houston this Month

click to enlarge
Twenty internationally-renown chefs, including Guerrilla Gourmet
chef James Canter, will prepare globally-inspired dishes for the Bubbles and Baubles
event on Friday, August 16, at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
The event was developed by chef David Skinner of Eculent, a restaurant located in Kemah, and will be filmed as part of an upcoming documentary.
Event tickets cost $250 each, and include champagne, caviar and a selection of plates developed by the 20 chefs – including Canter, Medwin Pang of Hunger Pang in New York and Alex Atala of D.O.M in Brazil – with proceeds to benefit national culinary nonprofit James Beard Foundation
.
“I’m honored to be selected alongside world-class chefs to patriciate in this one-of-a-kind event benefiting a great cause," Canter stated. "Events such as these, bring the cultures of around the world in a unique dining experience where guests can experience exemplary cuisine."
The Bubbles and Baubles will be held in the museum's McFerrin Fabergé Collection from 6-9 p.m. The reception is a sneak-peek of the World in 10,000 Bites dinner on Saturday, Aug. 17, which despite its $750 ticket price, is already sold out.
Canter, who has traveled, eaten and cooked in kitchens around the world, currently runs the globally-inspired food program at Paramour bar.
Limited tickets are still available at aroundtheworldin10000bites.com.
