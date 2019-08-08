Five Cold Meals to Help You Beat the Heat in San Antonio

With daily highs of 103 degrees that feel like 110, eating hot meals can feel counterproductive during a Texas summer. Here are five meals that can sustain you and keep you cool until the weather calms down:
Ceviche //
Seafood is the foundation for several cold dishes, including ceviche. The citrus juice cures the raw fish making it safe to consume. Order the Torre Imperial at Mariscos el Marinero
for a mountain of ceviche complete with octopus, shrimp, avocado, onions and tomatoes. For a different take, Botika
serves Peruvian-Japanese ceviche featuring sashimi-style seafood in leche de tigre (lime juice, aji rocoto, garlic, celery and ginger).
Cold noodles //
Photo by Michelle Lorentzen
Torre Imperial at Mariscos el Marinero
What ramen and pho are to a cold winter, cold noodles are to a brutally hot summer. Ming’s Noodle Bar
has three chilled noodle bowls but the vegan summer noodles stand out with an abundance of veggies and a fresh ginger dressing. If you still want to have spicy food in spite of the heat, the garlicky cold noodles at Sichuan House
are for you.
Deli Sandwiches //
Sometimes nothing beats a classic deli sandwich piled high with your choice of fillings. A sandwich is pretty much guaranteed to fill you up without making you sweat and it doesn’t have to be boring. Skip the flight to New York and head to Max & Louie’s New York Diner
for sandwiches stuffed to the max with deli meats like roast beef and turkey and served with coleslaw and a New York pickle. At W.D. Deli
, you can make your own sandwich with a variety of bread, meat, cheese, veggie and condiment options or go for a simple favorite like the spinach chicken salad.
Poke //
The Hawaiian dish is delicious any time of year but the freshness of the cold fish mixed with the warm rice is perfect for the extreme heat San Antonio is currently experiencing. Hula Poke
lets you build your own bowl or salad with a variety of protein options or you can choose from a selection of signature poke like the Hawaiian Classic. At Poke Central
, you can choose the base for your poke; interesting options include no base aka Hawaiian style and zucchini noodles.
Sushi //
Sushi is good for an upscale but still chill meal. Even the spiciest of rolls won’t make you sweat like you’re standing outside in the heat. Godai Sushi Bar
’s fusion rolls like the Pokemon roll and its traditional rolls cater to a variety of palates. Sushihana
’s menu features a mix of cooked and raw rolls for those who are new to sushi. Honorable mention: if you’re on a budget or in a pinch, H-E-B’s Sushiya sushi rolls will do the trick. The San Antonio roll and Gulf Coast Roll are hits.
