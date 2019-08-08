Thursday, August 8, 2019
Taco Truck Throwdown Returns This Fall in New Location
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:38 PM
If you noticed that the annual Taco Truck Throwdown, presented by Twisted Tea, didn't happen during its usual May timeframe, don't fret.
The foodie event has been rescheduled for fall — with cooler temperatures and a new location.
The 9th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will return Saturday, October 12, and run from 2 to 10 p.m. at the still-new Essex Modern City. Organizers behind the event announced details earlier this week, though specifics about the truck lineup are pending since they're still accepting vendor applications
What we do know is this: the event is completely free and will include live music, live art, cold drinks and, of course, lots of tacos.
So, yeah, you may want to save the date for this SA favorite.
