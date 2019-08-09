This Week in San Antonio Food News: A Potential Bill Miller Boycott, Southerleigh's Fried Chicken Plans and Hot Joy's New Happy Hour

click to enlarge
Here's a a rundown of this week's happenings in San Antonio's food and dining scene. Let's jump right in.
First things first, an Austin investment company purchased San Antonio beer distributor, Hops and Vines
.
H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas Best' Contest awarded San Antonio's Grain4Grain
with third place honors (and $10,000) on Thursday.
Southerleigh Restaurant Group will open their newest food concept, Bird & Biscuit
, at the Rim in 2020.
Rep. Joaquin Castro tweeted a list of local Trump supporters this week, but many San Antonians were upset to see Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
owner on the list. Some are even calling for a boycott.
Following the closure of Kimura at Freight Gallery, the owners want your input as to what should move in next
.
Don't worry, Twisted Tea is bringing back the 9th Annual Taco Truck Throwdown this fall
, in a new location.
Hot Joy's Korean-inspired menu is San Antonio's best happy hour deal
right now, offering $2 beef galbi tacos and tiki drinks.
Pinch Boil will launch its newest pop-up series, Kuya's Filipino Kitchen,
on Monday. Hello, mango coconut fried pie.
Two local chefs are taking their culinary talents to James Beard Foundation
benefits in Houston next week.
The Palm San Antonio
reopened this week, after closing for renovations in June.
Burger King unveiled its Impossible Whopper
this week, but vegetarians take note: the meatless patties are usually cooked alongside the regular burgers.
Restaurant Gwendolyn chef Michael Sohocki presented his findings on the disappearance of true food culture
this week to the American Culinary Federation Conference in Orlando, Fla.
Did you know San Antonio had year-round farmers markets?
Now you do.
